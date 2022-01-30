9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 promo: Saving Grace

Tomorrow night 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 is poised to arrive on Fox, and let’s just say that the ice storm will continue to be a focal point. The writers are really milking this part of the story and honestly, we understand why. It’s such a rarity that a show like this ends up having a central crisis anywhere near this long, and it’s giving the writers opportunities to really dig into this material in some exciting ways.

Take, for example, the life-or-death situation involving TK. For one reason or another, the writers have decided to continue torturing us with whether or not the character survives. Are we hopeful? Sure, and much of that is because they’ve really taken their time with this. To kill off TK now would be absolutely brutal, and not just for Carlos.

Meanwhile, there’s the mystery of whether or not Grace and the baby will survive, which is something that’s also been teased for a little while. The biggest issue she’s facing is simply making sure that people can get to her in time in order to properly help. The conditions are making that almost impossible. The promo below gives you another small look at what’s coming, let along the danger that will be at the center of some stories elsewhere.

So is this the final episode of the ice-storm storyline? It does appear to be the case based on some early details that are out there for episode 5. With that being said, though, don’t be surprised if there are a few parts of this story that longer for some time moving forward. The aftereffects of this story aren’t going to go away when the snow does.

