Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get season 5 episode 12 on the air? As you would expect, there’s a lot to talk about!

Originally, the plan was for us to get a new episode titled “Old School Cool” last week; yet, that did not happen due to some NFL playoff football. We’re now in a position where this episode will probably not air, at the earliest, until we get around to Sunday, February 27. What’s going on here? Well, there’s a chance that the Winter Olympics are going to push all of CBS’ lineup back for a good while, and we know already that this is when another one of their shows in The Equalizer is going to be back on the air. The good news is that once we get to this point, there’s a good chance that we will get a ton of new episodes in a row without too many hiatuses.

Want a little more insight into “Old School Cool”? Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 12 synopsis in the event that you haven’t seen it already (just ignore the release date part of it):

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, we imagine that the remainder of the season is going to be stuffed full of action, but also more topical stories that show what life is really like to be a member of this team.

