Halo TV series lands premiere date over at Paramount+

There are very few television shows over the next few months with the hype of the Halo adaptation over at Paramount+. We’re talking about one of the biggest videogames of the past couple of decades. It’s an immersive world with some iconic characters, and we have to imagine that there will be some awesome action sequences at the same time.

We know that this show has been in development for a long time; because of the stakes involved in this production, we imagine that everyone involved wanted to do their part in ensuring that the end result here was a proper adaptation. This show can’t just be about fan service; you want to try and recruit new fans rather than just the ones who played some of the Xbox games.

Now, let’s go ahead and pass along when this series is going to premiere: Thursday, March 24. You can hear that announcement in the video below, alongside more hype for the big trailer that will be revealed during today’s AFC Championship.

Will all of these episodes be released at once? Well, we wouldn’t expect the show to get some sort of Netflix-like launch here. Paramount+ is trying to build up its subscriber base, and we also think they’re interested in keeping their shows relevant for a certain stretch of time. That is forever an issue that we have with the binge-watching model; it makes it really hard to keep a show the center of conversation and in the end, it’s SO much better if you can keep things discussion-worthy for a longer period of time.

Remember that, in general, there are a ton of video-game adaptations coming sooner rather than later. HBO is working on a version of The Last of Us. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a Mass Effect series and we’ll wait and see what happens with that.

