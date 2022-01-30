Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing a new episode on the air in a matter of hours after some recent breaks?

Given that there is no NFL programming on the network in primetime, in theory the show could have aired a new episode. However, that’s not something that is being planned. Because Fox is broadcasting the NFC Championship Game at around that time, the network doesn’t want to run into a metaphorical buzzsaw. The ratings for NCIS: LA would tank hard if there was that sort of competition and we want to see the series come back for a season 14! That’s not something that is confirmed as of right now and there are some legitimate reasons to be concerned down the road. Take, for example, that CBS is likely to bring back a lot of their other shows.

For now, we’d assume that NCIS: Los Angeles will return with new episodes on the other side of the Winter Olympics. Think in terms of Sunday, February 27. We know what the next two episodes are going to be — if you haven’t seen the synopses for these yet, take a look below! (Just know that the air dates in the listings are no longer accurate.)

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is it possible these episodes could eventually air on the same night? Maybe. The schedule ahead could be rather complicated, especially when you think about the fact that the show halted production for a chunk of this month due to the spread of the new variant in Los Angeles.

