Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: Will Miesha Tate outlast the competition?

As we prepare for the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3 this Wednesday, why not spotlight one of the bigger physical competitors this season? Let’s introduce here to Miesha Tate.

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re not that familiar with Tate’s work. It’s not because she lacks fame in her line of work; we’re just not that familiar with mixed martial artists other than a couple of huge names. Tate’s had a long and successful MMA career. She retired for a stretch of time in the mid-2010s, but she ended up returning to competitive fights last year.

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but Tate’s a contender to win a lot of endurance competitions or anything else that is overly physical. For starters, she’s used to competing; meanwhile, this is by and large an older cast and there are a lot of non-athletes taking part. She’s going to be dangerous just because of that alone.

If there’s something that could hold Miesha back, however, it’s that she doesn’t exactly describe herself as a social butterfly. She may not be a person who puts up with a lot of nonsense, and she probably needs to align herself with someone who can maintain relationships. If we were her, we’d focus a lot on finding common ground with other people. There may not be a lot of other fighters in the cast, but there are other parents. Form bonds based on family! Talk about some other interests.

We have no doubt that Tate can get to the finale based solely on her competition prowess alone. Yet, we know this game is about more than that. What we wonder is whether or not she can get the relationships around her who will want to give her the grand prize. Meanwhile, we’ll need to see her strategic game in action in order to properly weigh that out.

How do you think Miesha Tate is going to fare on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

