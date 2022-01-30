Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale spoilers: Who is Dru shooting?

The Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale is set to air on Starz next week, so let’s get now to the next order of business: Talking what will happen. Is there a chance that another major character will die? It certainly feels that way based on the promo that was recently released by the network.

It’s the scene at the very end of the promo that, at least for us, is the most shocking. After all, this is one featuring Dru pulling a gun on someone … but who?

Ultimately, there are a lot of people at this point who Dru would want dead, with one of the prime candidates being Mecca. He’s the Big Bad of sorts for the show right now and given his involvement in the robbery, he could be someone Mecca is wary about, as well. We can’t see him killing Everett at this point, mostly because there was already an opportunity for him to do that.

Could he kill Lorenzo? It’s his own father? That’s some hard, intense Kanan-level stuff. (Or, technically, Tariq at the end of the original show.) We’re not sure the motive is there at the moment. Maybe he gets worried about Brayden; or, maybe he kills Brayden’s brother Trace as a means to protect Cane. The two aren’t exactly the closest brothers in the world, but they are still brothers. That means something, right?

