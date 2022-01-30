Is Paige Hurd leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of season 2 episode 9, and is Lauren dead? Rest assured, there’s a LOT to talk about within this article based on the end of the story tonight.

We should start things off, though, with this: Entering the episode, it looked very-much like it was going to be Brayden who killed off Tariq’s one-time girlfriend, mostly to ensure that she didn’t get in the way of anything that he had going on with Cane. However, Tariq wanted to ship her off somewhere alive, and Brayden’s loyalty remains with Tariq even in spite of all the distrust as of late.

Well, here’s the thing: Effie wasn’t going to leave things up to chance. Rather than allow Brayden the chance to do whatever he wanted, she showed up and made it clear that Lauren had to come with her — after she knocked her out. We then saw her get into bed with Tariq at the end of the episode. It’s not 100% clear if she killed her or not, but we know that Effie isn’t the sort who likes loose ends. With that in mind, there’s definitely a chance she’s gone. We don’t know why Effie would want her alive, unless she needs Tariq to think that she’s still out there.

Ultimately, this situation is now super messy, as are so many other things on this show right now. There’s a chance Lorenzo could die moving into the finale, but so could Mecca given how many tentacles are now reaching into other stories with him.

Do you think Paige Hurd is leaving Power Book II: Ghost season 2, and that Lauren is 100% dead?

