Where is SEAL Team this week on Paramount+? Season 6 hopes

Where is SEAL Team this week on Paramount+? Are we already done with season 6, and what are the chances of a season 6? We’ll break some of that down within this piece, plus also share everything we know about the military drama moving forward.

So where should we start off here? Well, we should go ahead and make it clear that there is no new episode today on the streaming service. Last week was the season 6 finale, which (unfortunately) means we’re going to have to sweat out that cliffhanger for the next several weeks. There is no official renewal yet for season 5, and it’s honestly hard to know if we should be optimistic or pessimistic. Why? Paramount+, like so many other streaming services out there, does not release any of their viewership data. They make it a little bit hard to know whether or not any of their shows are doing well. (We know that 1883 is; otherwise, things are a little bit more of a mystery.)

What we can say is that the cast and crew seem to be interested in coming back for more. We’ve seen that in some interviews and so long as the show is renewed, we should see the resolution to that dramatic explosion. Will everyone survive? That is not guaranteed.

One of the things that we have to be aware of entering a potential season 6 is the show’s long-term future. A series about a team like Bravo can’t go on forever. After all, these characters are getting older and ultimately, this is a hard job to do for a long time. Clay is already thinking about leaving to spend time with his family; meanwhile, Jason clearly needs to get treatment for his TBI.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on a renewal at some point before we get too deep in the spring; that way, there’s a chance the show could return in the fall.

