Saturday Night Live cold open: Joe Biden, Russia, Ukraine, & TikTok?

Leading into tonight’s Saturday Night Live in general, expectations were pretty high. The first two episodes were both pretty solid and with that in mind, we had high hopes for the show to continue the trend.

So what was the cold open all about this week? Well, with another political sketch, with the focus this time being all about the crisis in Ukraine. This was actually somewhat surprising given that we haven’t seen the show cover it all that much over the past couple of weeks. What was even more surprising was seeing the show getting a Tom Brady joke in here given the fact that the story about his “retirement” broke a matter of hours.

As the sketch went along, it was clear precisely what it was about — sure, it was about the crisis in Ukraine, but it was also about the innovative ways that Russia was using misinformation. That included memes, fake commercials, and TikTok videos. This was probably one of the most topical SNL sketches we’ve seen for a cold open in quite some time.

Were there some funny moments in here? Absolutely, but we tend to think that the goal for SNL should be finding a way to generate headlines and also laughs. We’re not sure that this one will get a lot of the former since it was so out there. The most memorable part of it was probably Pete Davidson playing a fake version of Aaron Rodgers doing a Russia propaganda commercial with a “State Farm commercial.”

The sketch ended with Biden getting a new person to help with their cause: An online influencer by the name of Michaela.

What did you think about this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

Are you surprised that we had a whole sketch on Russia and Ukraine since they haven’t tackled it all that much? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

