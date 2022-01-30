Billions season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Mike Prince looks for support

Billions season 6 episode 3 is coming to Showtime next week and within that story, Mike Prince is looking for his next big opportunity, and of course he’s got just about as lofty a goal as possible: Landing the games. He’s doing what he can to find necessary support and yet, he’ll face some unexpected issues along the way.

Meanwhile, is Chuck Rhoades going to have issues from just about every angle? It certainly looks that way right now, now that we’re surprised in the slightest by this. When you make it your goal to take on the entire billionaire class, you should probably prepare for at least a few things to not go your way.

Want some other insight all about what the future holds? Then of course, we suggest that you check out the Billions season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

Prince works to secure a key supporter in his bid for the games but faces an unexpected challenge when news leaks that another player is honing in on the NYC bid. Chuck investigates a mysterious run on the NYAG land bank. Taylor is forced to weigh a different kind of cost when old friends get caught in a business crossfire.

Now that we’re a couple of episodes in, we’re starting to get a good rhythm for what this show looks like without Damian Lewis and with Prince more or less in his place. It’s not the same rivalry we’re seeing, and it’s also not going to be the same endgame most likely. Still, we do kinda want to see some characters land some significant victories soon — in some ways, Chuck’s always been under the thumb of what he’s chasing. Meanwhile, Taylor has long been trying to make their presence felt.

