Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Love and War’

In just a matter of one week’s time, it’s here: Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10, otherwise known as the big finale. We’re about to dive into “Love and War,” an episode that could determine not only the fate of Tariq St. Patrick, but also every single person around him.

The first order of business entering this episode is simply reminding you that there is, in fact, a season 3 coming down the road. That means the writers won’t have any pressure to tie together loose ends at the end of this episode. Instead, we think there’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to see an epic cliffhanger — and also potentially another death.

Here is one of the big challenges that we think the show has: Trying to put Michael Rainey Jr.’s character on a new path. We don’t think this story can sustain itself where every season, we’re watching to see whether or not the character can fight for either his own innocence or the innocence of someone around him. Sooner or later, he’ll be out of metaphorical lives. Yet, you also want to keep Davis MacLean a part of the story, if at all possible.

The story that probably needs the most resolution is the one around Monet. We don’t think that character can be in the same place for the entirety of the show moving forward.

