Euphoria season 2 episode 4 run time: How long will it be?

As you gear up for Euphoria season 2 episode 4 tomorrow night on HBO, let’s look at things from a run time point of view. How long of an episode are we talking about here?

One of the joys of being an HBO show, first and foremost, is the luxury of flexibility. There’s no one thing dictating just how long your story has to be and this gives you a chance to play around with things a little bit more. In the case of the Zendaya series, episodes tend to run around an hour, but there’s always the possibility of them stretching a little bit further if need be.

Here’s what we can say, at least for now, about tomorrow’s episode titled “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” — it’s going to be just a tad longer than an hour. The plan for now is for it to run an hour and two minutes, which may include some credits but we’ll have to wait and see on that. Emotionally, this episode is going to pack a LOT in. One of the primary focuses here will be on Maddy’s birthday party, which is something that should be a happy, festive occasion — at least until it’s not. Nate will probably have some sort of role with the carnage here.

Meanwhile, are we about to see Jules form a deeper bond with someone? That character has already evolved tremendously since the end of season 1, and we tend to believe that will continue to be the case the rest of the season. That’s one of the things that Euphoria has done so well through the past season and a half — it’s done a great job of making these characters feel fluid and ever-evolving. On a lot of shows, the characters you meet are more or less the same, especially in terms of their appearance from start to finish.

