And Just Like That season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?

Next week on HBO Max, And Just Like That will bring you season 1 episode 10 — in other words, the potential end of the road.

Is this going to be the series finale in addition to the season finale? That’s something that remains unclear. It doesn’t seem like Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast necessarily entered the show thinking there would be more beyond this one season, so we are anticipating a certain measure of closure with this story. That means we’ll see Carrie further cope with the death of Big and (hopefully) a little more decisive news on Miranda and Steve after the drama that’s existed there for the past few weeks.

One thing that we know we can rule out for sure in the finale is a cameo from Chris Noth — while one was filmed as Carrie imagined Big with her, it’s not going to air in light of the sexual assault allegations against the actor.

And Just Like That, at least so far, has been a polarizing journey — that’s especially the case for the Miranda story. So what’s the big takeaway from it? Perhaps that life is unpredictable, and also at times that characters don’t always do every single you want them to do. While we’ll never argue that this show was altogether necessary as a follow-up to Sex and the City, we understand fully why the writers and cast wanted to do it. This marked a chance to explore a different part of life, one that is never really fleshed out on television in the same exact way.

If there is going to be a season 2 tease at the end of all of this, we expect it to be a little more subtle as opposed to something big or brash.

Related – Be sure to get more news now when it comes to And Just Like That right away

What do you most want to see on And Just Like That season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







