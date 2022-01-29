Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: Can Chris Kirkpatrick go the distance?

When it was first teased that a boy-band member would be a part of Celebrity Big Brother 3, the easy assumption was that it’d be Lance Bass. After all, he’s a longtime fan of the show and also has a recent history of appearing on reality TV. Sure, he wasn’t exactly competing on The Circle, but he did still turn up!

Yet, here we are with Chris Kirkpatrick in the cast. He was in ‘NSYNC with Bass, though we ironically know him as much for voicing Chip Skylark on The Fairly OddParents and then also being referenced in Eminem’s “Without Me” — with a name like that, who would’ve guessed he’d be easily fit in to a rap? Yet, here we now are, and we’re eager to see just how well he can do on this show.

One thing that should benefit Chris from the start is that people will be intrigued about him. We can’t begin to describe how big his band was back in the day — though many of you are probably aware of that already. There should be an inherent interest from the other contestants in hearing some stories, and we don’t get the sense that he’ll be some super-intense guy in the house. He seems really laid-back in his preseason interviews.

The good news is that Chris has seen the show before, so he’s not one of these celebrities who will be totally clueless right away. Our concern, however, is that he may not have the killer instinct necessary to win. We see him getting super-close to someone early on and then working with them most of the game, not really caring enough to differentiate some moves as his own. We could see his arc being relatively similar to what we saw from Mark McGrath in the past — maybe he wins a competition or two, but we can’t see him being a huge threat or a major contender to win, at least at the moment.

