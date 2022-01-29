This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chrissy Metz on Kate, Toby divorce story

There are few stories on This Is Us season 6 that leave us as collectively emotional as the state of Kate and Toby’s marriage. It’s hard to not feel that way after everything we’ve seen so far for them over the years. We came to root for them, and that’s what makes it hard that they aren’t going to make it work in the end.

Based on what we’ve seen in the flash-forwards already, there isn’t exactly a lot of evidence that these two are going to find a way to figure things out. Instead, Kate marries Phillip and while we know that Toby is alive years in the future, there isn’t a lot of evidence as to where he is in his life.

Watch our latest This Is Us video! If you look below, you can see everything that we had to say about the most-recent episode of the show, and a huge spotlight for Jack at the same time. After you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have another review coming up in a matter of days!

Everyone on the show knows that this divorce is going to be tough on viewers, and one thing the writers seem intent on showing is that it’s not one individual’s fault. Speaking to Us Weekly on the subject, here is just a little bit of what Chrissy Metz had to say:

“We’ll come to find that neither Toby or Kate are wrong or right … They’re just sort of growing apart, and I think that’s such a beautiful way to — we always see these very tumultuous endings of relationships, and we’re gonna see that these are two people that love each other desperately but just aren’t meant to be together forever. And it doesn’t have to be terrible all the time. You can understand each other’s perspectives. We’re gonna go through that whole journey of the new and the old.”

Just be prepared for a lot of emotions — this is going to be a long and very difficult ride ahead for so many of us who’ve been watching for a long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you think is most likely to happen with Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







