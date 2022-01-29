Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14: Where is the first promo?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is going to be airing on CBS, hopefully, by the time we get to the end of February. We know that it’s going to be a long wait, but we’re sure there are a LOT of things to look forward to. More than likely, every single Reagan is going to have some sort of storyline — at least when it comes to the main members of the family.

So now, we have to get to the next question: When are we going to be seeing the first promo? Why wasn’t that revealed at the conclusion of last night’s episode?

Well, if you are wanting a simple answer to the latter question, it more or less goes a little something like this: There’s no reason for CBS to hurry that along! Typically, we’re lucky to get a Blue Bloods promo a week before the next new episode airs, and that’s probably going to be the case here. With that in mind, it will most likely be mid-February before any video footage surfaces. It may be around then that an official synopsis is released to go along with that.

So what sort of stories can you (hopefully) expect across the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We expect that Erin’s continued run for DA, or at least her contemplating it, will be a part of the story. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez will have some intense cases, while Frank will continue to find himself tested by new obstacles coming his way.

One thing we know for sure is coming? The 250th episode! After all, that is something that the cast and crew are currently working on — and celebrating! It’s a big milestone, and one that showed be promoted that way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14?

