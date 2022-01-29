Yellowjackets season 2: Christina Ricci talks playing Misty

There are certainly a number of fantastic people on Showtime’s Yellowjackets, but Christina Ricci has to be near the top of the list. We’ve seen her in so many things over the past couple of years and yet, there’s something about Misty that stands out from the pack. She’s quirky, terrifying, and also constantly underestimated or mistreated.

Even when just looking at the version of the character in the past, you get a good sense of her psychology. Whether it be for the glasses or the air, the character has this tendency of being almost constantly misjudged. Maybe this is what inspires her to get in league with Lottie, who we see her with at the end of the season 1 finale.

In a new video interview with The View today (watch below), you can see what Christina Ricci has to say about the show and playing her part. While there are no major season 2 spoilers, she discuss how consciously or unconsciously, people treated her differently the moment she put on the wig and the glasses for her character. It gave her perspective into how Misty is treated, and this could plant the scenes more in terms of what the narrative could be for her moving forward.

Is there still a larger connection between Lottie and Misty in the present? You can’t rule it out, just as we wouldn’t rule out her constantly wanting to be in control of the wilderness narrative after the fact. We’ll have to see how the story plays out.

