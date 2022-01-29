Better Call Saul season 6: What the radio silence most likely means

At some point this year, we know that Better Call Saul season 6 is coming to AMC. It’s largely a matter of when that will be.

We’re getting close to the start of February and at this point, it’s complete silence from the network on a release date. If it was coming out then, there’s a good chance we would’ve heard something at this point. Meanwhile, we’re starting to get curious about March. Unless we hear something over the next two or three weeks, we’re going to start wondering if the Bob Odenkirk series will be kicking off its final season then, either.

As we’ve noted for a while, we do expect that the first half of season 6 to come before June, mostly because that’s what makes the most sense for awards consideration. We’ve also discussed how there are plans in place for the show to have some sort of panel at PaleyFest in April. This suggests to us that the show will either be out by then, or will be very close to premiering. Because Killing Eve is starting in late February, AMC (who broadcasts the show along with BBC America) could be waiting to premiere Better Call Saul until the other show is done … or close to it.

The truth is that much of this is theory, and there only a select number of people out there confident as to precisely when the premiere date will be. Fingers crossed, AMC comes out with some sort of big reveal soon.

