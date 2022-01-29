The Flash season 9: Grant Gustin close to new deal, renewal likely

For those wondering if The Flash season 8 is set to be the final one at The CW, wonder no more.

According to a new report from Deadline, Grant Gustin is close to a new deal that would enable him to come back (with a pay rise) for a season 9 down the road. While no renewal is 100% official as of yet, getting Gustin on board was the biggest obstacle studio Warner Bros. TV faced. This would make The Flash the longest-tenured Arrowverse show so far, as the original Arrow lasted for eight seasons.

There are some interesting stipulations to this new deal if you do some further digging into it. Take, for starters, the fact that Gustin capped his season 9 involvement, reportedly, at 15 episodes. Would the show do some without him, or will this be the totality of the order next season? The CW has done some shorter seasons as of late, so it wouldn’t come as a shock if this ends up being the case here.

As for whether or not season 9 is the final season, we tend to think there’s a good chance of that. Deadline noted that there was a multi-year offer on the table for Gustin, but he went instead with the one-year pact. This could give him more flexibility if he chooses to depart after a season 9, or renegotiate at that point.

So what about some other cast members?

A number of performers, including Candice Patton and Jesse L. Martin, signed new deals prior to season 8. However, it was never specified if those deals included a possible season 9. We tend to think that a good chunk of Team Flash will return, or at least whoever is interested. We know that nine years is a long time to do ANY gig.

