In from the Cold season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere today on Netflix, can you expect an In from the Cold season 2 renewal? Or, are we at a place already where we’re at the end of the road?

Of course, Netflix shows have a tendency to face more competition than almost any other in the streaming universe. Unless you have a big-name star attached or are some sort of adaptation, you can almost always expect an uphill battle in the struggle to be renewed for another season. That could very well end up being the case here.

Yet, we want to be hopeful that a season 2 could happen for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, that we love a good spy drama. Also, we think there’s a market for this sort of entertainment. Much of the future could just come down to whether or not the word gets out to the right people that this show is on the air. It can be hard sometimes to reach all of the viewers that you want to reach, and you are reliant in part on a Netflix algorithm that will make recommendations to its users.

If the process for In from the Cold is similar to some of the other Netflix series that we’ve seen over the years, then odds are you’ll be waiting for a couple of months to know what’s coming next. The streaming service will look at total viewership, but beyond just that it’s also going to look at retention. They want to know that viewers are checking the show out from start to finish. If people stop halfway, it doesn’t matter how many people watched from the beginning. There needs to be some sort of tangible evidence that they will be around for more.

Fingers crossed we’ll have a little more news on what the future holds before too long…

