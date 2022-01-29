Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14, or at least get a good sense of when it could be? Either way, we’re happy to offer more answers on this very thing.

The first thing that is worth noting here is that a long hiatus coming for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series. Because of the Winter Olympics, there is no new episode next week, the week after, or even the week after that. CBS hasn’t technically confirmed a return date yet, but we think it’s reasonable to say that it will probably be back come Friday, February 25. That’s the first Friday after the Beijing Games wrap up, and it’s also a chance to squeeze at least one new episode into the schedule next month.

Beyond that, the schedule could remain a little bit murky. There’s a chance for at least a couple more episodes but then after that, it’s fair to anticipate the show going on hiatus again due to the NCAA Tournament — that’s something that happens at the network every year. We could see the show return again in April after that, and presumably air until the remainder of the season. Consider this your primer for how things could go moving forward.

As for whether or not season 12 is the final one for the series, unfortunately there’s no clear information on that just yet. We’re hopeful that there will be at least one more on the strength of the show’s ratings — plus, we tend to imagine that CBS would love to give Blue Bloods a proper send-off whenever it does end. If they were to do that here, they’d have to announce it’s the final season soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14?

Are you sad to be waiting so long for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







