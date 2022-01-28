Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, it 100% makes sense to want to know the Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 return date. So when could it be? What sort of story lies ahead? It goes without saying that there’s a lot to discuss within this very piece.

Let’s go ahead and start things off, though, by sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week, the week after, or even the week after that. Due to the presence of the Winter Olympics on the schedule, CBS is doing the rather-smart thing and making sure that they don’t have to compete against any of that programming. Because Friday nights are a pretty limited market in the first place (a lot of people opt to do things other than watch TV), they can’t run the risk of anything sweeping in and dramatically impacting some of their viewership.

So at the moment, the earliest you could expect Magnum PI to return to CBS is on Friday, February 25. We could see the show coming back then and maybe airing another couple of episodes, but come mid-to-late March it will probably be taken off the air again, this time due to March Madness. From there, it could return in April and finish off the remainder of the season.

There is, at least at the moment, no specific Magnum PI season 4 finale date. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard nothing in terms of whether or not the series will get a season 5 renewal. We hope that we’ll get a little more on that before we get around to the spring. While we’re cautiously optimistic, we’ve learned to never bank on anything within the TV world.

