Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: Will Todrick Hall be an immediate threat?

Out of everyone appearing on Celebrity Big Brother 3, it feels fair to say that there’s more buzz around Todrick Hall. Why? For starters, he’s coming into the season with a better understanding of the game than most; he’s a big fan, and he also spent a good bit of time after this past season in the summer with various members of the Cookout.

There’s no denying that going into the game, the former American Idol star/dancer/YouTube sensation has an inherent advantage when it comes to his strategic know-how. Yet, that doesn’t always mean that you’re going to do well. So much of how you perform on a show like this is dependent on a few different things.

Take, for example, how big of a threat you are to the other contestants almost right away. Todrick is going to do well in a LOT of the competitions, and he does run the risk of being someone who shows himself off as too dangerous right away. He’ll need to lay low in the early going, especially if some other houseguests are away of how much knowledge he already has about the game and how it operates.

Also, there’s the social part of this. Inherently, you can argue that there are people in the house who have a built-in advantage. Several contestants may already have preexisting relationships, but how many of them does Todrick know? He’s a little more new-school in his fame than some of the other people, and he’ll have to make up for that.

Todrick’s upside

That’s easy: He could very well win this game. His ceiling as a player is probably higher than anyone else in the house. However, the downside is that a lot of people in the house may recognize this right away. He’s going to need to be locked in both physically and mentally to have a good chance of making it to the end, especially when you’re at final 4/final 3 and it’s all the more obvious how dangerous you are.

