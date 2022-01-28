Shark Tank: Kettle Gryp, OverEZ Chicken Coop, Calm Strips, Blowzee

Tonight on Shark Tank Kettle Gryp, OverEZ Chicken Coop, Calm Strips, and Blowzee are all set to be entering the Tank. Will any of them strike gold in the form of a deal?

We’ll certainly say this from the jump: We’re not sure that these products could be ANY more different from one another. We’re talking here about a stress reliever, a new way to blow out birthday candles, a chicken coop, and then also a convenient way to work out. We’re not sure there’s any one person out there who will want ALL FOUR of these products, but who knows? Maybe there’s more crossover than we think.

As is often the case with these articles, let’s start off by sharing the full synopsis before getting to the products themselves…

“1314” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Locust Grove, Georgia, who present their portable tool that instantly turns any standard dumbbell into a dynamic workout. Entrepreneurs from Chesapeake, Virginia, introduce their product designed to stick to anything and everything to help soothe anxiety and fidgeting; while entrepreneurs from Thomashire, Connecticut, pitch their device that allows you to partake in the tradition of blowing out birthday candles without spreading germs. An entrepreneur from Manheim, Pennsylvania, hopes his chicken coop creation built by Amish craftsmen will meet all those backyard needs on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

OverEZ Chicken Coop – We gotta say that we never imagined that we’d be seeing a chicken-coop product find its way into Shark Tank and yet, here we are. The idea here is for these coops to be high-quality, easy to assemble, and yet also cost effective. While it may be easy at first to dismiss this and say that this is sort of a niche market, it’s probably much larger than we’d ever initially think.

Kettle Gryp – Think of this product as a way to turn most dumbbells into a kettlebell, something that is essential for so many people and their workout regimen. It’s an attachment that is adaptable and easy to bring with you, and we do like that the product seems reasonably-priced and can be explained easily. Both of these things matter a great deal in the Tank.

Calm Strips – These are adhesive strips with different textured surfaces, designed in part to stimulate your mind and produce a sense of inner peace. While we’re not sure this will work with everyone, it feels like it would fulfill a similar purpose as a stress ball or a fidget spinner — but something that could easy be attached to a notebook or anything else you take with you.

Blowzee – This is one of those products that makes sense, even though you may have never recognized that there was a problem with blowing out birthday candles. When you do this, there’s a high chance that spit and/or germs get all over the case. This is an innovative way to make sure that doesn’t happen, while still giving the birthday boy/girl an opportunity to take part in the tradition.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Shark Tank, including more product discussions

Are you interested in Tonight on Kettle Gryp, OverEZ Chicken Coop, Calm Strips, or Blowzee on Shark tank tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This photo was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







