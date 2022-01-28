grown-ish season 4 episode 11 promo: Ana’s dilemma; Zoey’s confession

Following its big return last night on Freeform, grown-ish season 4 episode 11 is coming next week! Unlike many network comedies the Yara Shahidi series will be airing through the month of February and opposite the Olympics. There’s a lot that it will chronicle as Zoey reaches a new milestone in her journey, and Ana also recovers from a devasting event.

Before moving further into this piece, let’s kick things off by sharing the grown-ish season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

After experiencing a hit-and-run, Ana is faced with a political and ethical dilemma, which leads her to seek advice from an unlikely source. Aaron is hounded by a freshman student who wants to see him make something special of their midnight class. Doug and Kiela experience a new obstacle in their relationship.

Here is the good news, at least for now: It appears as though Ana is going to be okay. You see her in her hospital bed below, having to hear Zoey focus first on her relationship with Aaron (or lack thereof) before devoting more of her attention to her. It’s meant mostly to be a funny quip, but also a reminder of some things that Zoey still needs to work on. Then again, isn’t that what grown-ish all about? This is a show where there are routinely going to be new obstacles thrown at these characters and they have to figure out how to conquer them. A lot of new challenges will emerge over the next few weeks, and we’ll see if it leads anyone on a path that they do not expect.

Personally, we’re as curious about the long-term future here as anything — remember that black-ish is airing its final season this year.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to grown-ish season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, stay here to get more insight all about the show in the weeks ahead. (Photo: Freeform.)

This photo was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







