Magnum PI season 4 episode 13 video: Magnum, Higgins behind bars!

Tonight on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 4 episode 13, and based on the sneak peek below, it’s going to be fun! Granted, we’re not sure that Juliet Higgins necessarily feels that way.

In the video below, you can get a small taste of what is coming over the course of “Judge Me Not,” mostly when it comes to Magnum and Higgins finding themselves thrown behind bars. What’s going on here? We have a feeling that this is not about the two going on some sort of crime spree. Instead, it may have more to do with what the two are working on. Here’s a taste courtesy of the official network synopsis: “When Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Judge Rachel Park (Moon Bloodgood) is being blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins who go to extraordinary lengths to help her out.”

How does getting arrested help her out? Maybe these two needed to be behind bars to get some more evidence. Or, it’s possible that the arrest is an unintended consequence of the “extraordinary lengths” they were going to in order to help the judge out. Either way, this all but guarantees that we’re in for an entertaining episode! We know that Katsumoto has been able to get Magnum out of a few jams here and there in the past, but this may be too big a hill for him to climb.

As for what else is happening in this episode, be prepared for Rick to start looking towards being a father — while also recognizing there are a lot of responsibilities that go along with that. Does the bar make enough money as presently constituted? It’s one question that will be addressed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now, including more insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we want you to be up-to-date on all of them!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







