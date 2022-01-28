Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: Meet Carisi’s mother!

For everyone out there who has longed to learn more about Carisi within the world of Law & Order: SVU, this story is for you.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Beverly D’Angelo (best known for her role in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise) is going to be guest-starring in an upcoming episode as Serafina Carisi, mother to Peter Scanavino’s character. We know that Sonny will be going home for a family dinner, but details beyond that are scarce. Personally, we hope that this is something more about the character than it having a role in the larger case. (Carisi and Rollins are finally in a romantic relationship, so this could be a fun way to introduce her to the rest of the family.)

The aforementioned website also reports that Ryann Shane will also be appearing in this episode as Carisi’s niece, Mia. We last saw her a few seasons ago.

Our hope is that this is a role for D’Angelo that she could play again at some point down the road. Ironically, she appeared on the show in a recurring role more than a decade ago; however, it’s fairly commonplace for actors within this franchise to take on multiple parts. Heck, we’re even seeing it with Dylan McDermott playing two prominent roles on Law & Order: Organized Crime and also FBI: Most Wanted. While they are separate shows on separate networks, they are both set in the same universe. We tend to think of this stuff more as an Easter egg for longtime fans than anything else.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

