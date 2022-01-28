Celebrity Big Brother 3 video: Take a look at the new house!

In preparation for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere coming on CBS in just a matter of days, why not take a look at where everyone will be staying?

In the video below courtesy of the show’s official Instagram, you can get a quality behind-the-scenes look at the brand-new iteration of the house. While it may be the same place as in years past, you can see a lot of different changes almost right away. Take, for example, the death of the spiral staircase. This felt like something that was a long time coming, mostly because that other staircase was an accident waiting to happen. It’d just been iconic for so long that it was probably hard to ditch it at first. In the place of the staircase now is something a little bit more traditional.

Meanwhile, what we’re seeing of the backyard suggests it will be totally different, but that’s to be expected with the celebrity version of the show. Because the season is a lot more compact, production never opens things up back there fully since they’re constantly rotating competitions in and out. Because the season is also so short, there’s an expectation that the contestants will be able to tolerate things a little bit more without getting significant outside time.

For those unaware, the contestants have already started to play the game! There is no live move-in this season. That may just be due to the nature of the season, or the need for production to get ahead of the game since there are so many episodes in a short period of time. This season may be short, but it’s a grind for just about everyone involved.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother, including some cast spotlights

What do you most want to see on Celebrity Big Brother 3, especially after viewing the new house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







