Killing Eve season 4 trailer coming next week, BBC America confirms

If you have been eagerly awaiting a Killing Eve season 4 trailer, we come bearing some magnificent news — you’re getting it soon!

If you look below at the post from the show’s official Twitter, you can get confirmation that said trailer is going to be coming in just “four days” — they later confirmed that it will be Tuesday. This is a trailer that’s been a long time coming, much like the series itself has been a long time coming. It’s been close to two years since season 3 first premiered, and the reason for the delay has everything to do with the global health crisis.

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale video now! Take a look at that below! We like to think it does a good job getting you prepared for the future of the show.

So what will be featured in this new trailer? If nothing else, we envision that we’re going to get a few more peeks inside where Eve and Villanelle are in their lives. No matter how much they may each say that they want to run from each other, it’s clear at this point that they can’t. They are forever linked in their own chaos and through much of the rest of this final season, we’ll see what sort of trouble they find themselves in. Villanelle’s history makes it so that she’s always going to have enemies, whereas Eve can’t seem to stay away from trouble — no matter how she chooses to justify it.

While Killing Eve is the sort of show that could have easily gone on for many more years, we think this final season serves as a reminder that it’s good sometimes to end on a high note. Now, nobody can say the show went on for too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4?

