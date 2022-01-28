Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we lucky enough to get season 12 episode 13 in a matter of hours?

There’s no denying that we’ve been rather lucky so far to get a ton of new episodes this month. That’s not something that often happens and at a certain point, you expect that the metaphorical rug is going to get pulled out from under you. Luckily, that’s not happening in this instance! There is an episode titled “Cold Comfort” airing in just a matter of hours, and this is going to be one of those stories where almost nothing is as it seems. There’s a hero cop at the center of one of the main stories, but what happens when it’s determined that they are not that much of a hero at all? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of drama poised to come around every corner.

Also, there’s a big story coming tonight for Henry! We’re always happy to see that, especially when he can rope one of his grandchildren into whatever he is doing.

For a few more specifics, check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Cold Comfort” – Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

