Chicago PD season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Huge Hailey Upton story ahead

It’s true that there hasn’t been much official information shared as of yet for Chicago PD season 9 episode 13. Yet, we’re getting more and more of a sense that some really good stuff lies ahead for one Hailey Upton.

What are we talking about in particular? Well, according to a report from TVLine, the upcoming February 23 installment (the first after a lengthy Olympics break) is going to be titled “Still Water.” What will the story revolve around? While out on a jog, Tracy Spiridakos’ character is going to witness a horrible car accident. From there and while seemingly not on the job, she’s still going to rush in to try and save some lives. In doing so, however, she will put her own life into a certain degree of jeopardy.

Given that Chicago PD is in fact a cop drama, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn that eventually, this turns into a little bit more of a standard cop case. The members of Intelligence are going to do what they can to figure out who is responsible for this crash, even if it is pretty easy to figure out that doing this is not going to be an easy thing for them to do.

In general, we do think that this episode of Chicago PD could be one of the better ones we’ve seen in a bit — mostly because you’re mixing a personal storyline for Upton with a larger case. Also, we’re hoping that this will give us a further window into what life is like now for Upton and Halstead after their impromptu marriage earlier this season. This show isn’t always a romance, but isn’t it nice to get that here and there?

