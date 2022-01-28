Euphoria season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Maddy’s birthday party

At the center of Euphoria season 2 episode 4 on HBO this weekend seems to be something pretty simple: A birthday party for Maddy. Shouldn’t that be fun? Well, on paper the answer there is “yes,” but we know that things never tend to work out that way in the world of the show.

Instead, we just have a tendency to see them careen off of the nearest cliff. Maddy’s gone through a lot the past season and a half (much of it involving Nate), and typically birthday parties are a time in which people let down their guard, whether it be for good or bad reasons.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead right now, be sure to check out the full Euphoria season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

At Maddy’s birthday party, relationships are celebrated and questioned. Meanwhile, Jules turns to Elliot for advice and Cal takes a trip down memory lane.

The timing of this Cal story is curious, given that it’s coming right off of that big flashback story this past week. Are we going to meet some of those characters in the present? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked.

As for Jules going to Elliot for advice, we tend to think that this is something that Rue would want, given that she’s been hoping for a while that these two would eventually find a way to be a little bit closer. This could be an opportunity for that — but just like with the birthday party, can you really expect everything here to go according to plan? We certainly wouldn’t…

