Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9: Monet’s massive challenge

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 is coming on Starz in just a matter of days, and it goes without saying that this is a big one. Monet ended episode 8 in a really desperate position, and it’s going to be hard for her to climb her way back.

There are going to be some assumptions she needs to make from the get-go coming up, and the first one is pretty simple: Her family doesn’t have her back anymore. Diana already went against her, Lorenzo’s been working Dru and Mecca, and her biological son Zeke feels completely and utterly betrayed. She doesn’t have anyone on her side to help her work back towards the straight and narrow … or does she?

The easiest assumption to make entering episode 9 is that she could work alongside Mecca, but these two have had quite the rocky past themselves. She tried to keep him from seeing Zeke! The two may not be that much of friends, and this is where the Tariq question mark comes into play.

If Tariq can be 100% that it was Cane and not Monet who set him up, maybe that’s a direction he could go … but that feels unlikely. He’s got issues with Cane and Lorenzo doesn’t have a lot of love form him, but Monet hasn’t always been his BFF, either. We’d just say to expect something big between these two characters by the end of the season. We just seem to be navigating in this direction at this particular moment in time.

What do you think is going to happen with Monet on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 moving forward?

