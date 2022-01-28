Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive head-first into everything that is coming moving forward?

Just like you would expect, there are a number of different subjects to dive into here, but there is a natural starting-off point: Sharing some bad news. There is no new episode tonight, as we are going to see a hiatus continue for at least the next few weeks. Organized Crime is currently slated to return on Thursday, February 24, and it will be a part of a lineup that also includes SVU as well as the long-hyped return of the flagship Law & Order. That’s been a long time coming, but we already have a good feeling it will prove to be worthwhile.

As for whether or not there’s going to be a huge, three-part crossover event in the near future, it would be fun! However, it also feels unlikely for a multitude of reasons. For starters, Organized Crime is currently in the middle of a huge, dramatic arc involving Richard Wheatley. The last thing in the world we want to see is something interrupt that process right smack in the middle of it. We also think that the mothership will need some time in order to reestablish itself and figure out the sort of show that it wants to be in this modern era. Sure, it will follow the established Dick Wolf formula, but there will also be new wrinkles most likely.

As for the future of Stabler versus Wheatley, we do think a resolution is coming. Remember that Dylan McDermott is joining FBI: Most Wanted later this season in a totally different role; there is an endgame for this arc.

