Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Season 23 episode 13 hopes

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 23 episode 13?

We’ve been lucky the past few weeks to get some new episodes and intense cases, and we’d love for that to keep going for a little while. Unfortunately, this is where we do come to pass along the bad news: It’s not happening. There is no new episode on the air tonight and beyond just that, there won’t be one for a good while. Go ahead and blame the Winter Olympics for that. They’ll be running for a good chunk of February and as of right now, the plan is for the Mariska Hargitay series to return on Thursday, February 24.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a whole-new promo for everything that is coming up next. We’d love to say there’s a ton of info crammed in here but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. You’ll probably be waiting at least another week or two for an official synopsis and even with that, we know that NBC never reveals a lot about SVU and some of the cases that are coming around the bend.

We know there is going to be a TON of conversation around a potential crossover with SVU and the original Law & Order (coming back the same day) and of course we get it. We don’t necessarily think that it’s 100% essential it happens right away. It’s not a perfect comparison to look at this situation the same exact way as when Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered. Since that show starred someone else iconic to SVU in Elliot Stabler, it would have been silly to not bring him and Benson back together soon. There isn’t that same necessity with this show, or at least that’s how we view the situation at present.

