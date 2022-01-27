Outlander season 6 video: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, cast look ahead

The premiere of Outlander season 6 is going to be coming on Starz in early March! Time is slowly ticking away and until we get to the big premiere, we will happily embrace anything and everything the folks at Starz give us.

In the video below, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Cesar Domboy, Sophie Skelton, and many others all discuss some of the major themes and storylines that are coming in the eight-episode season ahead. First and foremost, there is protection of Fraser’s Ridge itself. If you think back to the start of season 4, Jamie and Claire went through so much in order to find themselves a home in the first place. What’s going to happen when that home feels threatened? What’s going to be the best proper way for them to move forward? That’s at least one thing we’re left to think about for the time being.

The threats that are coming towards Fraser’s Ridge are, to put it mildly, atypical. We’re talking here about Tom Christie, who Jamie has a past with dating back to when he was imprisoned. The entire Christie family will loom large in this season, and they won’t be the only ones. Be prepared to also see a great deal of drama courtesy of the Revolutionary War creeping closer and closer, in addition to conflicts among the settlers.

Meanwhile, John Bell also speaks about Young Ian being in such a delicate place as he tries to balance himself between his heritage and also the Native American community that he grew to be a part of starting at the end of season 5. There’s a fantastic bit of backstory coming in season 6 and we are very much eager to learn a lot more about it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including some other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see from Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast on Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site to 100% ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

#Outlander Season 6 is going to be next level. Just take it from our cast. pic.twitter.com/DgOPDbWiJN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 27, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







