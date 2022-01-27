Power Book IV: Force sneak peek: Tommy needs a drink…

With the premiere of Power Book IV: Force coming to Starz on February 6, why not take a look into what lies ahead now?

If you take a look at the sneak peek below, you can see Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) spending some time at a bar, and talking to a bartender who seems to be very good at reading people. Tommy’s had a rough day; he’s had plenty of them since the final season of the original show. In his own words, sometimes you just need a good drink before noon.

We’re certainly curious to see the sort of people Tommy interacts with on the new show, mostly because we don’t see him going the path of the straight and narrow. He’s an interesting character in that trying to evolve isn’t really at the top of his list. We’re not sure he’s ever going to have a normal life. Instead, he just wants to do more of what he does best: Working to run a drug empire. We don’t think he’s going to be deterred as the new guy in Chicago; he’s taken on SO many challenges over the years that this may not even feel like a big deal.

In the end, Force is going to be a lot about a journey, and about seeing how Tommy copes in his own way with the loss of Ghost. While the two were hardly on good terms close to the end, they were family to each other more so than any biological relative. That sticks with you; it haunts you.

