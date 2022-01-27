When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: A new Elizabeth tease…

As of right now, we know that we’re in a vicious waiting game when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9. We’re talking here about a show that won’t be back until early March, even though plenty of people wish it was back tomorrow.

So while we do continue to endure this wait, why not get an additional peek behind the curtain?

If you look below, you can see via Erin Krakow’s Instagram a new look at one of her ADR sessions — for those unaware, this is where actors go to record/re-record lines after filming to patch things up in post-production. This is a necessary part of the process before the episodes air, and Krakow proposes an interesting question based on the image: Who is knocking on Elizabeth’s door?

Judging from her facial reaction, it feels easy to say that this is not Lucas we’re talking about here. After all, both of them look to be spending a lot of time together in season 9! They are now seemingly a couple and with that, they can get to know each other better and take on a number of the challenges that just about every couple goes through at some point in their lives. This includes getting to know each other in their best and worst moments and figuring out how their lives fit with each other.

What we’re also curious to learn more about are the stories for Faith, Nathan, and many other people who inhabit Hope Valley. Hallmark and the producers have been pretty mum on a lot of the other plots, but we tend to think that they are all going to have some sort of role to play in what’s next.

What are you most hoping to see in regards to When Calls the Heart season 9?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

