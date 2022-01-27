If Yellowstone – 6666 spin-off happens, when it could premiere?

If you’ve been following all things Yellowstone for a while, then you that there is a good chance of a 6666 spin-off show happening. However, nothing has been altogether confirmed as of yet and in all likelihood, the primary focus for now is going to be season 5 of the flagship show. We already know there are plans to start up production for that at some point in the spring!

So what about the spin-off show? If it’s greenlit, when could we see it premiere? At the moment, we’d project a start either in late 2022 (similar to the start we got for 1883 this year) or early 2023. So much of this will depend on when the show gets the green light, let alone when it kicks off production.

We also think there are probably a few misconceptions out there about this spin-off in general. Take, for starters, the idea that it’s going to be just about Jimmy and Emily. Odds are they would be two of the stars of the show, but not even necessarily the headliner. Our feeling is that Taylor Sheridan and the other executive producers would go after another big name to get people talking. When you think about Yellowstone itself, one of the early selling points was the idea of seeing someone like Kevin Costner, who was far more known for his movies than TV work, on a major primetime series. Meanwhile, 1883 had the presence of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and there was a curiosity to seeing the two of them on a show like this after they made their names in the music world.

Given Sheridan’s ties to the real-life 6666 Ranch, you better believe that this could be the most authentic of any of the shows that we’ve seen in this world. The large question is just whether or not the market for modern-day Westerns is going to be oversaturated. Remember that a lot of other shows are going to try to emulate the success of the flagship here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you want to see a Yellowstone – 6666 spin-off show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







