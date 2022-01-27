Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast: Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey, & more

For most of the day, we’ve kept our eyes peeled for info on the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast. Who decided to come on board? There have been countless rumors for weeks, which a good majority of them being bogus and created by Twitter trolls looking for attention.

The actual cast has been released and, in full, there are a lot of familiar faces — and yet, a few others not everyone out there may know. That’s pretty commonplace for a show like this, Dancing with the Stars, or The Masked Singer.

Here is the cast in full: Cynthia Bailey, Carson Kressley, Todrick Hall, Teddi Mellencamp, Lamar Odom, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, Todd Bridges, Mirai Nagasu, and Meshia Tate.

So what’s our quick reaction? …Meh. Sure, there are some exciting people in here and we know Todrick’s a big fan, but the SNL clue had us hoping it was Bobby Moynihan. Meanwhile, we were hoping it’d be Lance Bass over Kirkpatrick. Also, did we really need two people affiliated with the Real Housewives franchise? In general, though, these casts tend to be letdowns because this is a HARD show to get people to sign on for. You have to find people who are willing to be away from their lives for a good stretch of time, and also people who the show can legitimately afford.

Of course, we’re going to watch regardless — remember we have a cast full of people we don’t know every summer and it ends up being good (most times). We just hope some of these people are there to legitimately play and not just sit around and eventually threaten to quit.

Remember that the new season of Celebrity Big Brother will be airing next week — there’s action coming in just seven days!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

What do you most want to see on Celebrity Big Brother season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

What do these 11 celebs have in common? They are all moving into the @CBSBigBrother house! 🏠 Roll out the red carpet for the season premiere of #BBCeleb, February 2 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/025rRcWLq8 — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







