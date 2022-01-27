Batwoman season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Is Ryan’s identity exposed?

Next week Batwoman season 3 episode 11 will be arriving on The CW, and it will be bringing with it some really bad news for Ryan Wilder. As if what she’s experienced as of late wasn’t bad enough, some of the biggest villains in the city are about to band together. Ryan’s going to be outnumbered, and we already know that some others in the city have more powers and are, in essence, more dangerous. She has to combat that with intelligence, willpower, and of course innovation — things that have always been iconic to this character.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can’t get worse… Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams (#311). Original airdate 2/3/2022. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’ve said it before, but we absolutely think it’s worth repeating: Isn’t this season next-level when it comes to its storytelling? It feels like cutting down the episode order is one of the best things the show has going for it, mostly in that it’s streamlined the writing and allowed them to tell an arc that’s more continuous. It’s also certainly delivered a heck of a Poison Ivy arc with a lot of things we didn’t see coming.

