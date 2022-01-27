The Masked Singer season 7 premiere date confirmed at Fox!

The Masked Singer season 7 has long been a sure thing to happen, but it’s absolutely nice to have a premiere date now!

Today, the folks at Fox confirmed that the latest season of their reality-TV staple is officially going to launch on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be followed by new series Domino Masters.

Ever since The Masked Singer first emerged as a breakout hit a few years back, the programming strategy has been fairly similar to what shows like Survivor and The Voice have done, where they air both a fall and spring cycle. (The Voice recently abandoned that in favor of doing only a season a year.) More than likely, we’ll see Fox continue to do this until the ratings suggest some sort of burnout.

No doubt, to us The Masked Singer is one of the most entertaining reality shows out there; not only that, but it has the potential to recruit stars few other shows in this genre can get. Does it still have its fair share of flaws? Absolutely, with the biggest one being that some of its contestants are far too easy to figure out over time. Take, for example, everyone who knew that Todrick Hall was the Bull almost at the start of the season. From there, the whole premise of the show becomes tougher to digest. There’s no easy solution to this issue, though; you want to be able to make it possible for casual viewers to guess who these people are! In doing this, though, people who have Google at their fingertips are going to be able to figure things out rather quickly.

