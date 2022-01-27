Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 12 spoilers

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that and what the future for the show holds the next few weeks, we’ve got all of the information you need within.

Unfortunately, though, we do have to start out here by handing over some bad news: You’ll be waiting a little while to see the sitcom back on the air. There is no installment tonight, with the plan being to give you at least one more episode before the Winter Olympics. That episode (season 4 episode 12, to be specific) will air on February 2, and you can see the full synopsis for it below:

“Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong” – Mark’s returned to public school and finding it hard to fit in; and when Darlene finds out what Mark’s doing to make a little extra cash for college, she’s anything but happy about it. Meanwhile, Becky finds herself in an interesting situation with one of her college professors on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So why air that episode somewhat on an island? The best answer we can give you is that February is a key month for TV ratings. Since there aren’t going to be too many opportunities to air episodes next month without coming against the Olympics, we feel like ABC will take advantage of whatever dates they can. It’s one of the reasons why we wouldn’t be shocked if there’s another episode on February 23, a few days after the Beijing Games wrap up — though it’s a little too early to confirm anything on that subject right now.

In general, it does at least sound like there’s going to be a fun episode next week! With that being said, there’s some messy drama that some characters (most notably Darlene) will be dealing with.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see on The Conners season 4 episode 12?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







