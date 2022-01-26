Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we going to dive into the world of season 9 episode 13? We know that we’re eager to get more of this particular part of the One Chicago world, though at the same time, we recognize there’s an Olympic hiatus coming.

Unfortunately, this is where we hand down the reminder that the Olympic hiatus is already here. There is no new episode tonight and instead, we’ll be waiting until late February to see it back alongside Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. This is one of the reasons why NBC chose to gave us new episodes for most of this month; they knew that we’d be getting a break soon and they wanted to at least give us something to sink our teeth into.

The good news is that there is still, seemingly, a reasonable chunk of the season left to go. We hope that through that, there are going to be opportunities to see some new story arcs established. A lot of the ones we’ve seen so far have been playing out for a while and it would be interesting for Voight and the rest of Intelligence to come up against new adversaries and/or people who challenge them both on the job and off.

Relationship-wise, it goes without saying that we want to see more of Upton and Halstead! Now that the two are officially married, why not lean into that more? There’s a chance for the writers to show some happiness for the two of them; we know that Chicago PD and “happiness” don’t often go hand in hand, but it would be nice to see that here and there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 13?

Are you sad that this and the rest of the franchise are off the air for a while? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

