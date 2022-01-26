Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 11: ‘Rage Against the Machines’

Curious to learn more about Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 11? We should start by noting we are nearing the end of the season. With that, it’s fair to imagine that the drama is only going to escalate and things are going to get crazier from here on out.

Can we start this off by saying that this is a really fun season? The Gary / Gideon storyline has been such a delight and in general, we like that there’s been so much focus. Maybe that’s an advantage of the reduced number of episodes — it feels like we’re guiding a little bit more towards some sort of specific end.

Below, you can check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

INFILTRATING – With some help from an unexpected person, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, LissethChavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle (#711). Original airdate 2/2/2022.

One other thing we’re hoping to get over the next few weeks is some official news on season 8! The ratings are actually up this season in both live viewers and the demo, and that’s a real rarity when it comes to the TV industry as a whole. Legends has a devoted following, and it really showed since it’s long been the most consistently-entertaining show in the Arrowverse.

