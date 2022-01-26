Peter Robbins, classic voice of Charlie Brown, dies at age 65

This week, the voice behind one of television’s most-beloved characters has tragically passed away.

As first reported this week by Fox 5 San Diego, actor Peter Robbins, who voiced Charlie Brown in a number of Peanuts-themed specials, took his own life last week. He was 65 years old. Robbins was a famed child actor in the 1960’s, and while he did other things beyond the iconic Charles M. Schulz character, he will forever be best known for A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. These specials routinely draw a lot of attention, to the point where there was a lot of controversy when Apple TV+ picked them up after being a broadcast staple for so many years.

What some people may be slightly less aware of is that there were a number of other Peanuts specials in the 1960’s featuring Robbins, including Charlie Brown’s All-Stars, You’re in Love, Charlie Brown, It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown, A Boy Named Charlie Brown, and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown. Playing this character had to be a challenge for an actor at such an early age, as there are such expectations of Charlie as the ultra-relatable kid who has so much memory and nostalgia associated with him.

Robbins moved away from acting in the 1970’s and over the past several decades, lived more of a life away from the spotlight. He had struggled with mental health over the past ten years, and we hope this tragic news is a reminder to all of us to take such issues seriously. There is always someone out there to talk to, and we are never alone no matter what we’re going through.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Robbins’ family and loved ones in what has to be a tremendously devastating time. (Photo: ABC.)

