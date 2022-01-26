Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Julie Chen Moonves offers cast clues

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere is going to be coming to CBS in a very short period of time — are you ready to dive in? There’s some more great stuff coming, and that includes a chance to meet some of the cast.

Before the official reveal, though, host Julie Chen Moonves has already offered up some clues as to who some of these cast members could be! Check out the video below, as there are some pretty obvious guesses you can make based on what she says here. Lamar Odom, Tonya Harding, and Vanilla Ice are some pretty easy guesses, but it’s honestly not going to take much time for the internet to figure these out. Todrick Hall, for example, has been rumored for a long time, and this list more or less confirms that further. A lot of the names are going to be potentially cast members we’ve seen on other reality shows in the past, and that includes some sort of Real Housewife. It’s just fundamentally easy to cast people on this when they’ve had a ton of other reality TV experience elsewhere. Some will be more familiar with the game than others — that much is 100% a given.

Personally, we expect the full cast to be officially revealed over the next 24 hours; there’s no real reason to keep this a secret any longer, especially since most people already have a good idea as to who is coming on board.

Odds are, we’re going to see a lot of fun drama over the next few weeks, and we’re sure that CBS’ big sell to the celebrities this season is that they spend a few weeks working on this and that’s it. Bringing the show back here is meant to be a way to counterbalance the Olympics, which are obviously going to take over NBC starting in early February.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

What do you most want to see on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

.@CBSBigBrother fans you’ve been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be. Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FhV5WyccQi — CBS (@CBS) January 26, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







