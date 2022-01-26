Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Will someone else die?

Coming off the heels of this past episode, is another huge death coming on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9? What about the big finale? Of course, this is a worthy subject to dive into and dissect a little further, given that this is a world where almost no one is safe.

Carrie’s death, first and foremost, is going to set off a ripple effect. It could make people around her more desperate, and it may also put even more of a focus on Lauren. If she testifies, that could be a big problem — and she’s gotta be at least one of the people we worry about right now.

In a new Instagram Live session, show creator Courtney Kemp did make it clear that someone else will die by the end of the season, while joking that this is just the sort of show this is. There’s no guarantee that it will happen in episode 9, though — it makes a good bit of sense to cap off the finale with something crazy.

So who else could be in danger? It’s easy to think that Lorenzo could get killed since he’s in the middle of a massive firestorm with Monet right now. Meanwhile, you also gotta look out for Mecca since he’s a recent addition and there isn’t the same attachment to him as some of the original characters. We’d say that Rashad Tate could get himself in trouble, but isn’t he supposed to have a spin-off? We also can’t see Monet getting killed even if Lorenzo is out for blood right now; Mary J. Blige is, after all, the biggest star that Ghost has.

Who do you think could die on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9?

