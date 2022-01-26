All American season 4 episode 8 trailer: Will Spencer get expelled?

They’ve made you wait for it but come next month (and on the other side of the Olympics), All American season 4 is finally going to be back on The CW! There is so much to get to with graduation right around the corner, and we’ve got a good feeling that Spencer’s life will be tested like never before.

Below, you can get a reasonably good look at some of the stories that are going to be ahead as the character faces expulsion — and right before he has a chance at a significant future in football. He’s trying to take the fall for everyone else, and of course that speaks to the sort of person and leader he is. Yet, why do this in this situation? Eventually, he does have to think for himself — it’s either that or some of his classmates need to speak out on his behalf.

Beyond just Spencer’s status, there’s of course a lot of other things to be concerned over. Take, for example, where everyone is going to go after graduation, in addition to what the status of certain relationships will be. It’s fairly common for people to leave high school and think they’ve got this pretty solidified plan for what the future is going to look like, only to realize soon after that this is not the case. Rarely ever does the best-laid plan equal reality.

Remember that in addition to the flagship show in the new year, there’s also the All American: Homecoming spin-off show that you’ll be able to sink your teeth into. Overall, there’s a pretty great year ahead for this franchise at large.

