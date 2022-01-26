New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 promo: Max, Dr. Fuentes face off

Based on what we’re seeing right now in regards to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15, let’s go ahead and say this: Things are going to get messy. There’s a war within that hospital coming and from what we can tell, Dr. Max Goodwin is sticking around for the fight.

His chief rival? Dr. Fuentes, who in a short period of time has completely undone much of what Ryan Eggold’s character fought for at the hospital. Waiting rooms are back, staff members are gone, and she’s pitting doctors directly against one another. There is no longer any real sense of unity among many of the departments, and this seems to be the way that she likes it. She took pleasure in Dr. Reynolds selling out some of the other doctors.

Is there a way that Max can turn the tide against her? He says that he’ll stop at nothing, and we hope that he’s prepared for how difficult a lot of this is going to be. Fuentes can bring all sorts of financial arguments to the board and while a moral argument is nice, there is no guarantee that it is going to work. It’s hard to get people sometimes to listen to their hearts, and so what Max needs to figure out is something moral but also viable.

Or, he just needs to dig up a lot of dirt on Dr. Fuentes’ past. That is another question to ponder over here — just how low is he willing to go in his pursuit of getting the hospital back? If he stoops to her level, does he lose a big chunk of what made him great?

